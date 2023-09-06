Bright Green Co. (NASDAQ:BGXX) Director Lynn Stockwell Sells 250,000 Shares

Bright Green Co. (NASDAQ:BGXX – Get Free Report) Director Lynn Stockwell sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.47, for a total value of $117,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 66,355,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,187,178.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Bright Green Trading Down 9.7 %

Shares of BGXX stock traded down $0.05 on Wednesday, reaching $0.43. The company had a trading volume of 766,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,994,938. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $76.91 million, a PE ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.73 and a 200-day moving average of $0.92. Bright Green Co. has a 12 month low of $0.35 and a 12 month high of $1.88.

Institutional Trading of Bright Green

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BGXX. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bright Green by 336.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,394,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,428,000 after buying an additional 2,616,520 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its stake in Bright Green by 442.9% in the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 2,128,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,004,000 after acquiring an additional 1,736,665 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Bright Green by 83.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,266,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after acquiring an additional 577,013 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Bright Green by 303.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 889,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $899,000 after acquiring an additional 669,148 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Bright Green by 331.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 536,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after acquiring an additional 412,418 shares during the period. 16.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Bright Green

Bright Green Corporation focuses on the cultivation, manufacture, and sale of cannabis and cannabis-related products. Its products are used in research, pharmaceutical applications, and affiliated exports. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Grants, New Mexico.

