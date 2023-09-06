Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Acquires 1,322 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 11.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,603 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,322 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $2,671,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $481,262,000. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in Meta Platforms by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,287 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $909,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Audent Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $392,000. Finally, Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Meta Platforms by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 1,939 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 722 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total value of $198,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,922 shares in the company, valued at $9,878,550. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Nicholas Clegg sold 2,146 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.19, for a total value of $657,083.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,867,485.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 722 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total value of $198,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,878,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 40,561 shares of company stock worth $12,268,831. 14.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

NASDAQ:META traded down $3.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $297.07. The stock had a trading volume of 10,147,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,553,010. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.32. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $299.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $252.54. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.09 and a 12-month high of $326.20. The stock has a market cap of $764.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.23.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The social networking company reported $3.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.91 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 21.72% and a net margin of 18.70%. On average, research analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 13.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Meta Platforms from $260.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $350.00 to $435.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $280.00 to $335.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their target price on Meta Platforms from $320.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, forty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Meta Platforms currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $319.79.

Meta Platforms Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

