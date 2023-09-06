Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Buys 3,015 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 5.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 55,252 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,015 shares during the quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,254,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Front Street Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Pfizer by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Front Street Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,168 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Synergy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,287 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Motco increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Motco now owns 31,376 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,608,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A now owns 49,152 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,519,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 55,282 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,833,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Pfizer Trading Down 2.9 %

PFE stock traded down $1.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $34.35. The stock had a trading volume of 17,551,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,099,615. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.32 and a 12-month high of $54.93. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.38. The firm has a market cap of $193.94 billion, a PE ratio of 9.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.82.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.10. Pfizer had a net margin of 27.55% and a return on equity of 28.36%. The company had revenue of $12.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.04 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 54.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Investors of record on Friday, July 28th were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 27th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.77%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 43.62%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on PFE. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Pfizer from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Pfizer from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. HSBC assumed coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Friday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.35.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Pfizer

Pfizer Company Profile

(Free Report)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.