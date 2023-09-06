Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) Director Daniel Bradbury Sells 1,802 Shares

Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL – Get Free Report) Director Daniel Bradbury sold 1,802 shares of Castle Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total value of $36,112.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 65,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,303,341.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Daniel Bradbury also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 30th, Daniel Bradbury sold 4,632 shares of Castle Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.03, for a total value of $92,778.96.

On Friday, July 7th, Daniel Bradbury sold 50,000 shares of Castle Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.39, for a total value of $1,019,500.00.

Shares of CSTL stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.08. 118,367 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 412,847. Castle Biosciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.26 and a twelve month high of $30.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.87.

Castle Biosciences ( NASDAQ:CSTL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by $0.31. The business had revenue of $50.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.51 million. Castle Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 22.57% and a negative net margin of 53.04%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Castle Biosciences, Inc. will post -3.75 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Castle Biosciences from $54.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Castle Biosciences from $37.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. SVB Securities decreased their target price on Castle Biosciences from $50.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. BTIG Research decreased their target price on Castle Biosciences from $38.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, Lake Street Capital decreased their target price on Castle Biosciences from $41.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSTL. Granahan Investment Management LLC increased its position in Castle Biosciences by 110.8% during the 2nd quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 2,529,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,704,000 after buying an additional 1,329,382 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Castle Biosciences by 230.9% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 902,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,801,000 after buying an additional 629,448 shares during the period. Bellevue Group AG bought a new position in Castle Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth $27,258,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Castle Biosciences by 109.0% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 910,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,441,000 after buying an additional 475,080 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in Castle Biosciences by 237.2% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 630,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,841,000 after buying an additional 443,589 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.75% of the company’s stock.

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage diagnostics company, focuses to provide diagnostic and prognostic testing services for dermatological cancers. Its lead product is DecisionDx-Melanoma, a multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify the risk of metastasis for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma.

