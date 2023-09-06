CEEK VR Price Reaches $0.0403 on Top Exchanges (CEEK)

CEEK VR (CEEK) traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 6th. During the last week, CEEK VR has traded down 6% against the US dollar. One CEEK VR token can now be purchased for $0.0403 or 0.00000157 BTC on popular exchanges. CEEK VR has a total market cap of $32.49 million and approximately $4.86 million worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get CEEK VR alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00007059 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.39 or 0.00020929 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.55 or 0.00017650 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000072 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.94 or 0.00015296 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25,760.33 or 1.00015287 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000750 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002499 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000072 BTC.

CEEK VR Token Profile

CEEK is a token. Its launch date was April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 805,717,779 tokens. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek. CEEK VR’s official website is www.ceek.io. The Reddit community for CEEK VR is https://reddit.com/r/ceek.

Buying and Selling CEEK VR

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR (CEEK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. CEEK VR has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 805,717,779.245471 in circulation. The last known price of CEEK VR is 0.04080292 USD and is up 5.62 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 97 active market(s) with $6,850,862.68 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ceek.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CEEK VR should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CEEK VR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CEEK VR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CEEK VR and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.