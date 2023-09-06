China Vanke (OTCMKTS:CHVKY) Stock Price Up 14%

China Vanke Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHVKY – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 14% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.68 and last traded at $0.68. Approximately 1,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the average daily volume of 2,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.60.

China Vanke Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.89.

Get China Vanke alerts:

China Vanke Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 24th will be given a $0.0331 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 21st.

China Vanke Company Profile

China Vanke Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and sale of properties in the Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The company operates through Property Development and Property Management segments. It develops residential buildings, retail properties, and commercial offices.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for China Vanke Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Vanke and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.