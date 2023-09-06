ClearShares Piton Intermediate Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BTC) Trading Down 0.2%

ClearShares Piton Intermediate Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BTC – Get Free Report) shares fell 0.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $90.65 and last traded at $90.65. 518 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 1,456 shares. The stock had previously closed at $90.83.

ClearShares Piton Intermediate Fixed Income ETF Price Performance

