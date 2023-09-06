Color Star Technology (NASDAQ:CSCW) Trading Up 1%

Color Star Technology Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:CSCW – Get Free Report) shares rose 1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $1.17 and last traded at $1.16. Approximately 71,246 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 462,121 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.15.

Color Star Technology Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.50.

Get Color Star Technology alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Color Star Technology

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in Color Star Technology by 78.5% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 32,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 14,072 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Color Star Technology in the 3rd quarter worth about $53,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Color Star Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Color Star Technology by 125.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 171,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 95,152 shares during the last quarter. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Color Star Technology Company Profile

Color Star Technology Co, Ltd., an entertainment and education company, provides online entertainment performances and music education services in the United States and China. The company operates Color World, an online platform of curriculum that includes music, sports, animation, painting and calligraphy, film and television, life skills, etc.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Color Star Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Color Star Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.