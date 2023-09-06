Compagnie Financière Richemont SA (OTCMKTS:CFRUY) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.18 Per Share

Compagnie Financière Richemont SA (OTCMKTS:CFRUY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, September 6th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.1826 per share on Friday, October 13th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 21st. This is a positive change from Compagnie Financière Richemont’s previous dividend of $0.12.

Compagnie Financière Richemont Stock Down 5.3 %

Compagnie Financière Richemont stock traded down $0.73 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.08. 307,811 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 353,177. Compagnie Financière Richemont has a 52-week low of $9.27 and a 52-week high of $17.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.89.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont in a research report on Monday, July 10th.

About Compagnie Financière Richemont

Compagnie Financière Richemont SA engages in the luxury goods business in France, the United Kingdom, Italy, Switzerland, and rest of Europe. The company operates through Jewellery Maisons, Specialist Watchmakers, and Other segments. It designs, manufactures, and distributes jewelry products, precision timepieces, watches, writing instruments, clothing, and leather goods and accessories.

