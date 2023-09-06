Compound (COMP) Achieves Market Cap of $310.11 Million

Compound (COMP) traded down 1.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 5th. One Compound token can currently be bought for about $39.67 or 0.00154056 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Compound has traded down 8.8% against the US dollar. Compound has a total market cap of $310.11 million and $18.91 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Decred (DCR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.06 or 0.00050733 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.59 or 0.00025587 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.82 or 0.00026500 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0547 or 0.00000210 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003835 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0539 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0437 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Compound Token Profile

Compound (COMP) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,816,988 tokens. Compound’s official website is compound.finance/governance/comp. Compound’s official Twitter account is @compoundfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Compound’s official message board is medium.com/compound-finance.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Compound has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 7,815,359.62118986 in circulation. The last known price of Compound is 40.18726511 USD and is down -1.27 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 403 active market(s) with $17,221,509.12 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://compound.finance/governance/comp.”

Compound Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Compound should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Compound using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

