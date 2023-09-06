Compound (COMP) Market Cap Reaches $312.11 Million

Compound (COMP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 6th. One Compound token can now be bought for $39.92 or 0.00154791 BTC on popular exchanges. Compound has a total market cap of $312.11 million and $23.84 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Compound has traded 6.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Compound Profile

COMP is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,817,490 tokens. Compound’s official website is compound.finance/governance/comp. The official message board for Compound is medium.com/compound-finance. Compound’s official Twitter account is @compoundfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Compound

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Compound should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Compound using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

