Computer Modelling Group (OTC:CMDXF) Trading Up 8.7%

Shares of Computer Modelling Group Ltd. (OTC:CMDXF – Get Free Report) were up 8.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $6.32 and last traded at $6.32. Approximately 9,622 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 640% from the average daily volume of 1,300 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.82.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Computer Modelling Group from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th.
Computer Modelling Group Stock Up 8.7 %
About Computer Modelling Group
Computer Modelling Group Ltd., a computer software technology company, engages in the development and licensing of reservoir simulation software and related services in Canada and internationally. The company offers CMOST-AI, an intelligent optimization and analysis tool that offers solution for reservoir by combining advanced statistical analysis, machine learning, and non-biased data interpretation; IMEX, a black oil simulator that is used to model primary and secondary oil recovery processes in conventional and unconventional reservoirs; and GEM, an equation-of-state reservoir simulator for compositional, chemical, and unconventional reservoir modelling.
