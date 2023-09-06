Copper Mountain Mining (OTCMKTS:CPPMF) Stock Price Up 0.3%

Copper Mountain Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:CPPMF – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 0.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $1.90 and last traded at $1.90. Approximately 8,800 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 122,113 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.90.

Copper Mountain Mining Stock Up 0.3 %

The company has a market capitalization of $408.18 million, a PE ratio of 21.16 and a beta of 2.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.90 and a 200 day moving average of $1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Copper Mountain Mining Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Copper Mountain Mining Corporation engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. The company holds 75% interests in the Copper Mountain mine comprising 135 crown-granted mineral claims, 145 located mineral claims, 14 mining leases, 12 fee simple properties, and seven cell claims that covers an area of approximately 6,354 hectares located to the south of Princeton, British Columbia.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Copper Mountain Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copper Mountain Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.