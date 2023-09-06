Corcel (LON:CRCL) Trading Down 4%

Corcel Plc (LON:CRCL – Get Free Report) was down 4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.23 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.24 ($0.00). Approximately 6,773,522 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 66% from the average daily volume of 4,070,037 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.25 ($0.00).

Corcel Trading Down 4.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.31, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.09. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 0.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 0.29. The stock has a market cap of £3.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.00 and a beta of 1.51.

Corcel Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Corcel Plc engages in the exploration and development of natural resources and battery metals. The company owns a 100% interest in the WoWo Gap nickel-cobalt project in Papua New Guinea; a 41% interest in the Mambare nickel-cobalt project with license EL1390 covering an area of 256 square kilometers near Kokoda in Papua New Guinea; and a 50% interest in the Dempster vanadium project that includes 196 mineral claims covering an area of 40.96 square kilometers located in Yukon, Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Corcel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corcel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.