Corporate Office Properties Trust (OFC) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE: OFC) in the last few weeks:

9/5/2023 – Corporate Office Properties Trust had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $26.00 to $28.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

8/30/2023 – Corporate Office Properties Trust had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $29.00 to $31.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/17/2023 – Corporate Office Properties Trust is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

8/16/2023 – Corporate Office Properties Trust had its price target raised by analysts at Evercore ISI from $26.00 to $28.00. They now have an “in-line” rating on the stock.

Corporate Office Properties Trust Trading Down 1.6 %

Corporate Office Properties Trust stock traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $25.52. The stock had a trading volume of 406,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 679,114. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.25. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a one year low of $21.59 and a one year high of $28.69. The stock has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Get Corporate Office Properties Trust alerts:

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $169.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.38 million. Corporate Office Properties Trust had a return on equity of 10.93% and a net margin of 27.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Corporate Office Properties Trust will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Corporate Office Properties Trust Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.47%. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s payout ratio is currently 67.46%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OFC. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 925.7% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 964.2% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,128 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,022 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 94.3% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,817 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 57.6% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,157 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 788 shares during the last quarter.

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties. The majority of its portfolio is in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (IT) related activities servicing what the Company believes are growing, durable, priority missions (Defense/IT Locations).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Corporate Office Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corporate Office Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.