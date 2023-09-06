Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) Insider Sells $81,925.44 in Stock

Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO – Get Free Report) insider Ryan Damon sold 2,798 shares of Criteo stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.28, for a total value of $81,925.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 127,649 shares in the company, valued at $3,737,562.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Ryan Damon also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 31st, Ryan Damon sold 3,500 shares of Criteo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.30, for a total value of $102,550.00.

On Tuesday, August 29th, Ryan Damon sold 7,000 shares of Criteo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.01, for a total value of $203,070.00.

On Friday, August 25th, Ryan Damon sold 1,668 shares of Criteo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total value of $47,538.00.

Criteo Stock Performance

CRTO stock traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.17. 197,092 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 240,286. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $31.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.83. The stock has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 295.30 and a beta of 0.96. Criteo S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $22.54 and a fifty-two week high of $36.76.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Criteo

Criteo ( NASDAQ:CRTO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The information services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $240.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.98 million. Criteo had a return on equity of 5.97% and a net margin of 0.38%. Research analysts anticipate that Criteo S.A. will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRTO. Cadian Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Criteo during the second quarter worth $37,114,000. Senvest Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Criteo by 32.7% in the second quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 2,642,078 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $89,144,000 after acquiring an additional 650,602 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Criteo in the fourth quarter worth $15,786,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Criteo by 31.0% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,113,658 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $66,553,000 after acquiring an additional 499,959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of Criteo in the first quarter worth $6,893,000. 75.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CRTO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Criteo in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Criteo in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Criteo in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Criteo in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Criteo has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

About Criteo

Criteo SA, a technology company, provides marketing and monetization services on the open Internet in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which derives clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties.

