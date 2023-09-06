Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) Insider Sells $81,925.44 in Stock

Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO – Get Free Report) insider Ryan Damon sold 2,798 shares of Criteo stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.28, for a total value of $81,925.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 127,649 shares in the company, valued at $3,737,562.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Ryan Damon also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, August 31st, Ryan Damon sold 3,500 shares of Criteo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.30, for a total value of $102,550.00.
- On Tuesday, August 29th, Ryan Damon sold 7,000 shares of Criteo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.01, for a total value of $203,070.00.
- On Friday, August 25th, Ryan Damon sold 1,668 shares of Criteo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total value of $47,538.00.
Criteo Stock Performance
CRTO stock traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.17. 197,092 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 240,286. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $31.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.83. The stock has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 295.30 and a beta of 0.96. Criteo S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $22.54 and a fifty-two week high of $36.76.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Criteo
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRTO. Cadian Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Criteo during the second quarter worth $37,114,000. Senvest Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Criteo by 32.7% in the second quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 2,642,078 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $89,144,000 after acquiring an additional 650,602 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Criteo in the fourth quarter worth $15,786,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Criteo by 31.0% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,113,658 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $66,553,000 after acquiring an additional 499,959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of Criteo in the first quarter worth $6,893,000. 75.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
CRTO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Criteo in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Criteo in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Criteo in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Criteo in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Criteo has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.00.
About Criteo
Criteo SA, a technology company, provides marketing and monetization services on the open Internet in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which derives clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties.
