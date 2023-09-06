Cronos One Day Trading Volume Tops $8.45 Million (CRO)

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 6th. Over the last seven days, Cronos has traded 3.7% lower against the dollar. Cronos has a total market capitalization of $1.27 billion and $8.45 million worth of Cronos was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cronos token can currently be bought for $0.0501 or 0.00000195 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.95 or 0.00038632 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.88 or 0.00026710 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0492 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00012968 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00004387 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0940 or 0.00000365 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002561 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00004281 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000983 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0319 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Cronos Profile

Cronos (CRO) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on November 14th, 2019. Cronos’ total supply is 30,263,013,692 tokens and its circulating supply is 25,263,013,692 tokens. The official message board for Cronos is blog.crypto.com. The Reddit community for Cronos is https://reddit.com/r/crypto_com and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cronos’ official Twitter account is @cryptocom and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Cronos is www.crypto.com/en/chain.

Cronos Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto.com is a cryptocurrency payment and investment platform that offers users a wide range of financial services, such as buying, selling, and storing cryptocurrencies, a mobile app, an exchange for trading cryptocurrencies, a wallet for storing digital assets, and a Visa card for spending cryptocurrencies. It also has its own EVM called CronosScan, and its native token is Cronos (CRO). Crypto.com was founded in Hong Kong in 2016 by Bobby Bao, Gary Or, Kris Marszalek, and Rafael Melo, and was renamed in 2018 after the purchase of the domain owned by Matt Blaze.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cronos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cronos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cronos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

