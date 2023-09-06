DataHighway Hits 1-Day Volume of $23,801.98 (DHX)

DataHighway (DHX) traded down 4.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 6th. DataHighway has a market capitalization of $18.46 million and approximately $23,801.98 worth of DataHighway was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, DataHighway has traded 4.1% lower against the US dollar. One DataHighway coin can currently be purchased for about $0.57 or 0.00002222 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

DataHighway Coin Profile

DataHighway launched on April 1st, 2021. DataHighway’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 32,306,545 coins. DataHighway’s official Twitter account is @datahighway_dhx and its Facebook page is accessible here. DataHighway’s official website is www.datahighway.com.

DataHighway Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DataHighway (DHX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. DataHighway has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of DataHighway is 0.60131844 USD and is up 0.74 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $26,628.49 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.datahighway.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DataHighway directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DataHighway should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DataHighway using one of the exchanges listed above.

