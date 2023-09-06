Defiance Hotel, Airline, and Cruise ETF (NYSEARCA:CRUZ) Trading Down 0.5%

Defiance Hotel, Airline, and Cruise ETF (NYSEARCA:CRUZ – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 0.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $19.70 and last traded at $19.80. Approximately 11,088 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 37,059 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.90.

Defiance Hotel, Airline, and Cruise ETF Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.45. The company has a market capitalization of $52.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.88 and a beta of 1.09.

Get Defiance Hotel Airline and Cruise ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of Defiance Hotel, Airline, and Cruise ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Defiance Hotel, Airline, and Cruise ETF stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its stake in Defiance Hotel, Airline, and Cruise ETF (NYSEARCA:CRUZ – Free Report) by 827.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,851 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,250 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned 0.52% of Defiance Hotel, Airline, and Cruise ETF worth $270,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

About Defiance Hotel, Airline, and Cruise ETF

The Defiance Hotel, Airline, and Cruise ETF (CRUZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in consumer discretionary equity. The fund tracks a modified market-cap-weighted index that gives global exposure to the airline, hotel and cruise industries. CRUZ was launched on Jun 2, 2021 and is managed by Defiance.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Defiance Hotel Airline and Cruise ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Defiance Hotel Airline and Cruise ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.