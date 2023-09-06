DEI Price Down 41.4% Over Last 7 Days (DEI)

DEI (DEI) traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 6th. During the last seven days, DEI has traded 41.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. DEI has a total market cap of $1.44 billion and $133.35 worth of DEI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DEI token can now be bought for approximately $0.0109 or 0.00000042 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0636 or 0.00000247 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.76 or 0.00243786 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00014594 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000508 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

DEI Profile

DEI (CRYPTO:DEI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 3rd, 2021. DEI’s official message board is medium.com/deus-finance. DEI’s official Twitter account is @deusdao. The official website for DEI is deus.finance.

DEI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Deimos is a peer to peer cryptocurrency with no ICO, no Pre-mine, and no Developer-fee per block. All the developer’s coins were fairly mined along with everyone else. Deimos is a fairly launched blockchain project, secured by a combination of five algorithms Proof of Work (PoW) consensus mechanism, focusing on fast payments for goods and services online (e-commerce integration) with nearly zero fees from anywhere in the universe.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DEI should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DEI using one of the exchanges listed above.

