Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU) Shares Purchased by Legacy Financial Group Inc.

Legacy Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Free Report) by 19.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 226,779 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,400 shares during the period. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF accounts for about 3.6% of Legacy Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Legacy Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF were worth $6,524,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cowa LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 1,623.7% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 3,266,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,128,000 after buying an additional 3,076,595 shares during the last quarter. Kooman & Associates lifted its position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 437.3% in the first quarter. Kooman & Associates now owns 1,813,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,177,000 after buying an additional 1,476,041 shares during the last quarter. Essential Planning LLC. increased its stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 2,392.7% during the fourth quarter. Essential Planning LLC. now owns 917,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,100,000 after purchasing an additional 880,762 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 6,368.4% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 552,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,942,000 after purchasing an additional 544,435 shares during the period. Finally, Parsec Financial Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 12.3% during the first quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 4,151,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,443,000 after purchasing an additional 455,142 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA DFAU traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $31.21. 49,753 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 461,723. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.72. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a 52 week low of $24.62 and a 52 week high of $32.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 0.98.

The Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (DFAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAU was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

