DSW Capital (LON:DSW) Stock Price Down 1.5%

DSW Capital plc (LON:DSW – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 1.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 62 ($0.78) and last traded at GBX 65 ($0.82). Approximately 24,637 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 42% from the average daily volume of 17,308 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 66 ($0.83).

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of DSW Capital in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 68.68 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 69.16. The stock has a market capitalization of £14.25 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,250.00. The company has a quick ratio of 8.99, a current ratio of 8.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.94.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 14th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.92%. This is a positive change from DSW Capital’s previous dividend of $1.76. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. DSW Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40,000.00%.

In other news, insider James A. T. Dow purchased 109,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 69 ($0.87) per share, with a total value of £75,440.46 ($95,277.17). Insiders own 79.89% of the company’s stock.

DSW Capital plc provides professional services in the United Kingdom. It offers corporate finance advice, financial due diligence, business recovery, equity finance, DSW venture, wealth advisory, forensic and valuation, business planning, and debt and tax advisory services; and asset based lending risk management services in the tech and media sectors.

