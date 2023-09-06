Dwight A. Merriman Sells 1,000 Shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) Stock

MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.01, for a total transaction of $395,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 535,896 shares in the company, valued at $211,684,278.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
MongoDB Stock Down 3.0 %
Shares of MDB stock traded down $11.87 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $382.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,261,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,706,920. The company has a market cap of $26.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -110.48 and a beta of 1.11. MongoDB, Inc. has a one year low of $135.15 and a one year high of $439.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $390.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $307.62. The company has a quick ratio of 4.19, a current ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On MongoDB
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MDB. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in MongoDB during the second quarter worth about $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of MongoDB during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its stake in shares of MongoDB by 131.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 67 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MongoDB in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new position in MongoDB during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. 88.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
MongoDB Company Profile
MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.
Further Reading
