Dwight A. Merriman Sells 1,000 Shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) Stock

MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.01, for a total transaction of $395,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 535,896 shares in the company, valued at $211,684,278.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

MongoDB Stock Down 3.0 %

Shares of MDB stock traded down $11.87 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $382.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,261,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,706,920. The company has a market cap of $26.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -110.48 and a beta of 1.11. MongoDB, Inc. has a one year low of $135.15 and a one year high of $439.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $390.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $307.62. The company has a quick ratio of 4.19, a current ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MongoDB

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MDB. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in MongoDB during the second quarter worth about $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of MongoDB during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its stake in shares of MongoDB by 131.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 67 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MongoDB in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new position in MongoDB during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. 88.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on MDB shares. Argus increased their price target on MongoDB from $435.00 to $484.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on MongoDB from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. KeyCorp boosted their target price on MongoDB from $372.00 to $462.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Macquarie increased their price target on shares of MongoDB from $434.00 to $456.00 in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, 22nd Century Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of MongoDB in a research note on Monday, June 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $418.08.

MongoDB Company Profile

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

Further Reading

