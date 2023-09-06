Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust (EVF) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06 on September 18th

Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust (NYSE:EVF – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 5th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 11th will be given a dividend of 0.056 per share on Monday, September 18th. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 8th.

Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust Price Performance

EVF opened at $5.79 on Wednesday. Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust has a 1-year low of $5.11 and a 1-year high of $5.86. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.57 and a 200-day moving average of $5.44.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. CSS LLC IL bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust by 2,043.3% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 21,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 20,433 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust in the first quarter worth $127,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust in the fourth quarter worth $131,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust by 47.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 8,718 shares during the period.

About Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust

Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the securities of companies operating across the diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in senior secured floating rate loans.

