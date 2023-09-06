Energi (NRG) Hits Market Cap of $3.24 Million

Energi (NRG) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 6th. One Energi coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0472 or 0.00000183 BTC on exchanges. Energi has a market cap of $3.24 million and approximately $68,948.83 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Energi has traded 1.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.95 or 0.00038659 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.93 or 0.00026918 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0492 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00012998 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000195 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00004406 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0944 or 0.00000367 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002557 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00004414 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000988 BTC.

About Energi

Energi uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 18th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 68,565,421 coins. Energi’s official website is energi.world. The Reddit community for Energi is https://reddit.com/r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Energi’s official Twitter account is @energi and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Energi Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi is a self-sufficient and economically-optimized cryptocurrency with a decentralized Treasury and Governance system, founded by Tommy WorldPower on July 4th, 2017. Unlike most projects, Energi was launched without an initial coin offering (ICO)/Premine, and its coin emission of NRG is used to fuel its growth. Energi combines critical features such as self-funding Treasury, On-chain Governance, EVM-Compatibility, and 2-Layer scaling built in for high transaction throughput, providing strong moral leadership and user protections. Energi is used as a funding mechanism to fuel its growth.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Energi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Energi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

