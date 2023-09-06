Eric D. Hovde Sells 6,496 Shares of ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS) Stock

ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS – Get Free Report) Director Eric D. Hovde sold 6,496 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.96, for a total transaction of $434,972.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,627.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

PLUS stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $65.83. The company had a trading volume of 75,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,121. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $60.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.59. ePlus inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.37 and a fifty-two week high of $75.90. The company has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.29 and a beta of 1.23.

ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The software maker reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.42. ePlus had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 17.18%. The business had revenue of $574.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $487.55 million. Equities research analysts expect that ePlus inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PLUS has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on ePlus in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on ePlus from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of ePlus by 55.5% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,225 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in ePlus by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 23,709 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,329,000 after buying an additional 1,871 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in ePlus by 188.7% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,374 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 2,859 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in ePlus by 34.6% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 13,462 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $755,000 after buying an additional 3,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of ePlus by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 23,179 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after buying an additional 2,760 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

ePlus inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions that enable organizations to optimize their IT environment and supply chain processes in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, perpetual and subscription software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally provided and outsourced services; and professional and managed services, including managed, professional, security solutions, cloud consulting and hosting, staff augmentation, storage-as-a-service, server and desktop support, and project management services.

