Esker (OTCMKTS:ESKEF) Trading 13.6% Higher

Esker SA (OTCMKTS:ESKEF – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 13.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $165.00 and last traded at $165.00. 10 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $145.25.

Separately, Berenberg Bank cut Esker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $145.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $139.68.

Esker SA operates cloud platform for finance and customer service professionals in France and internationally. The company offers Esker on Demand, an on-demand document process automation platform; FlyDoc, an online fax and mail delivery service; CalvaEDI, a SaaS solution for decision-makers in the transport industry; Esker EDI Services, a SaaS solution that enables industrial companies to exchange various business documents in EDI format; TermSync – Cash Collection, a cloud-based service for managing the accounts receivable collection process for customer invoices issued by Esker on Demand or any other third-party solution; Esker Fax, a fax server; VSI-Fax, a production fax server; Tun Plus, a terminal emulator reproducing the screens of large systems in a Windows-type environment; and SmarTerm, a terminal emulator.

