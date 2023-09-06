Euro Manganese (OTCMKTS:EUMNF) Stock Price Down 3.6%

Shares of Euro Manganese Inc. (OTCMKTS:EUMNF – Get Free Report) fell 3.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.13 and last traded at $0.13. 350 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 28,200 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.13.

Euro Manganese Trading Down 3.6 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.15.

Euro Manganese Company Profile

Euro Manganese Inc engages in the evaluation, exploration, and development of mineral assets. Its principal property is the 100% owned Chvaletice manganese project, which is involved in the re-processing of a manganese deposit hosted in historic mine tailings located to the east of Prague, the Czech Republic.

