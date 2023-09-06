EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYPT) Major Shareholder Ew Healthcare Partners, L.P. Sells 20,000 Shares

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYPT – Get Free Report) major shareholder Ew Healthcare Partners, L.P. sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.90, for a total transaction of $198,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,490,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,560,117.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Ew Healthcare Partners, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 30th, Ew Healthcare Partners, L.P. sold 60,976 shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.92, for a total value of $665,857.92.

On Monday, August 28th, Ew Healthcare Partners, L.P. sold 60,858 shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.71, for a total transaction of $712,647.18.

On Thursday, August 24th, Ew Healthcare Partners, L.P. sold 139,280 shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.62, for a total transaction of $2,036,273.60.

On Tuesday, August 22nd, Ew Healthcare Partners, L.P. sold 46,778 shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.62, for a total value of $683,894.36.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 3.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:EYPT traded up $0.33 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.77. The stock had a trading volume of 291,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 626,277. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.19 and a 12-month high of $15.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $341.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.54 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.19.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:EYPT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($1.02). EyePoint Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 92.58% and a negative net margin of 283.81%. The business had revenue of $9.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.03 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a report on Saturday, August 19th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EYPT. Cormorant Asset Management LP grew its position in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 1,321.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP now owns 3,200,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,840,000 after purchasing an additional 2,974,935 shares during the period. Caligan Partners LP purchased a new stake in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,524,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 3,306.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 338,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,185,000 after buying an additional 328,655 shares in the last quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $2,708,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 1,531.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 316,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,749,000 after purchasing an additional 296,638 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.41% of the company’s stock.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutics to help improve the lives of patients with serious eye disorders. The company's pipeline leverages its proprietary erodible Durasert E technology for sustained intraocular drug delivery, including EYP-1901, an investigational sustained delivery intravitreal anti-VEGF treatment, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials.

Featured Stories

