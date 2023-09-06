FalconStor Software (OTCMKTS:FALC) Trading Down 28.7%

FalconStor Software, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FALC – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 28.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $1.02 and last traded at $1.02. Approximately 100 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 1,993 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.43.

FalconStor Software Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $7.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.19 and a beta of 1.87. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.40.

FalconStor Software (OTCMKTS:FALC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The software maker reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.37 million for the quarter.

About FalconStor Software

FalconStor Software, Inc, a storage software company, enables enterprise customers and managed service providers to secure, migrate, and protect their data worldwide. It offers FalconStor Virtual Tape Library, a software that emulates and replaces cumbersome physical tape libraries for archive related data preservation without being replacing their enterprise backup and archive software and associated processes; FalconStor StorSafe, a long-term archive data management software; FalconStor Continuous Data Protector delivers instant data availability, and reliable recovery; and FalconStor Network Storage Server for data storage virtualization and business continuity in heterogeneous environments.

