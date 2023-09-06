FantasyGold (FGC) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $145.24 Million

FantasyGold (FGC) traded down 23.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 6th. Over the last week, FantasyGold has traded 43.9% lower against the dollar. FantasyGold has a total market cap of $145.24 million and $24.49 worth of FantasyGold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FantasyGold coin can now be bought for approximately $1.04 or 0.00004032 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

FantasyGold Coin Profile

FantasyGold’s total supply is 177,609,675 coins and its circulating supply is 139,659,829 coins. FantasyGold’s official Twitter account is @fantasygoldcoin. FantasyGold’s official website is fantasygold.co. FantasyGold’s official message board is medium.com/@fantasygoldproject. The Reddit community for FantasyGold is /r/fantasygoldcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

FantasyGold Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “FantasyGold (FGC) is a cryptocurrency . FantasyGold has a current supply of 177,609,675 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of FantasyGold is 1.34785853 USD and is down -9.81 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 17 active market(s) with $63.13 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://fantasygold.co.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FantasyGold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FantasyGold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FantasyGold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

