Fei USD Market Cap Tops $34.28 Million (FEI)

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 6th. Fei USD has a market capitalization of $34.28 million and approximately $115,588.73 worth of Fei USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Fei USD has traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar. One Fei USD token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.98 or 0.00003809 BTC on major exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Fei USD

Fei USD (CRYPTO:FEI) is a token. Its launch date was April 3rd, 2021. Fei USD’s total supply is 35,162,593 tokens and its circulating supply is 34,903,925 tokens. The official message board for Fei USD is medium.com/fei-protocol. Fei USD’s official Twitter account is @feiprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Fei USD is fei.money.

Buying and Selling Fei USD

According to CryptoCompare, “Fei USD (FEI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Fei USD has a current supply of 35,162,592.66866397 with 34,903,925.28590169 in circulation. The last known price of Fei USD is 0.98824332 USD and is up 0.63 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 70 active market(s) with $87,978.83 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://fei.money/.”

