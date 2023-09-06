Financial Survey: Urban One (NASDAQ:UONE) and MediaCo (NASDAQ:MDIA)

Urban One (NASDAQ:UONE – Get Free Report) and MediaCo (NASDAQ:MDIA – Get Free Report) are both small-cap communication services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

6.7% of Urban One shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.4% of MediaCo shares are held by institutional investors. 29.5% of Urban One shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.8% of MediaCo shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Urban One has a beta of 1.18, meaning that its stock price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MediaCo has a beta of 0.73, meaning that its stock price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Urban One 0 0 0 0 N/A MediaCo 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Urban One and MediaCo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Urban One 7.52% 15.80% 3.48% MediaCo N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Urban One and MediaCo’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Urban One $484.60 million 0.55 $37.33 million $0.68 8.07 MediaCo $37.37 million 0.49 -$46.73 million ($1.81) -0.39

Urban One has higher revenue and earnings than MediaCo. MediaCo is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Urban One, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Urban One beats MediaCo on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Urban One

Urban One, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an urban-oriented multi-media company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Radio Broadcasting, Cable Television, Reach Media, and Digital. The Radio Broadcasting segment includes radio broadcasting operations that primarily target African-American and urban listeners. As of April 30, 2023, it owned and/or operated 66 broadcast stations, including 55 FM or AM stations, 9 HD stations, and the 2 low power television stations under the Radio One tradename located in 13 urban markets. The Cable Television segment operates TV One, an African-American targeted cable television network; and CLEO TV, a lifestyle and entertainment network. The Reach Media segment operates syndicated programming, including the Get Up! Mornings with Erica Campbell Show, Rickey Smiley Morning Show, the Russ Parr Morning Show, and the DL Hughley Show. This segment also operates BlackAmericaWeb.com, an African-American targeted news and entertainment website, as well as other event related activities. The Digital segment owns Interactive One, a digital platform serving the African-American community through social content, news, information, and entertainment websites, including Cassius and Bossip, HipHopWired, and MadameNoire digital platforms and brands. The company was formerly known as Radio One, Inc. and changed its name to Urban One, Inc. in May 2017. Urban One, Inc. was founded in 1980 and is based in Silver Spring, Maryland.

About MediaCo

MediaCo Holding Inc. owns and operates radio stations in the United States. The company engages in the operation of WQHT-FM and WBLS-FM radio stations in the New York City area. It owns and operates advertising displays, such as bulletins, posters, and digital billboards primarily in Georgia, Alabama, South Carolina, Florida, Kentucky, West Virginia, and Ohio. The company also offers digital advertising and event, which includes sponsorships, ticket sales, licensing, and syndication services. MediaCo Holding Inc. was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

