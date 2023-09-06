First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FNY) Trading 0% Higher

First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FNY – Get Free Report) shares traded up 0% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $63.95 and last traded at $63.79. 4,469 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 15,123 shares. The stock had previously closed at $63.78.
The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $64.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.50. The company has a market capitalization of $264.73 million, a PE ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.13.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $0.0218 per share. This represents a $0.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 27th.
The First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (FNY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX Mid Cap Growth index. The fund tracks a tiered equal-weighted index of mid-cap growth stocks selected by AlphaDex selection methodology from the S&P 400 Index. FNY was launched on Apr 18, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.
