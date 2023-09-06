First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FNY) Trading 0% Higher

First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FNY – Get Free Report) shares traded up 0% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $63.95 and last traded at $63.79. 4,469 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 15,123 shares. The stock had previously closed at $63.78.

First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $64.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.50. The company has a market capitalization of $264.73 million, a PE ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.13.

First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $0.0218 per share. This represents a $0.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 27th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FNY. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,976,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 460.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 45,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,928,000 after acquiring an additional 37,133 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 331.0% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 43,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,436,000 after acquiring an additional 33,184 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 195.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 46,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,762,000 after buying an additional 30,693 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,368,000.

The First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (FNY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX Mid Cap Growth index. The fund tracks a tiered equal-weighted index of mid-cap growth stocks selected by AlphaDex selection methodology from the S&P 400 Index. FNY was launched on Apr 18, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

