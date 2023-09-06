FlexShares iBoxx 3 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund (NYSEARCA:TDTT) Shares Down 0.2%

FlexShares iBoxx 3 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund (NYSEARCA:TDTT – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 0.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $23.24 and last traded at $23.24. 232,788 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 51% from the average session volume of 475,620 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.29.

FlexShares iBoxx 3 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.39 and a 200-day moving average of $23.67.

Get FlexShares iBoxx 3 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund alerts:

Institutional Trading of FlexShares iBoxx 3 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDTT. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in FlexShares iBoxx 3 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $4,939,000. Union Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of FlexShares iBoxx 3 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund in the 2nd quarter worth $1,591,000. One Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FlexShares iBoxx 3 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund in the 1st quarter worth $942,000. First Heartland Consultants Inc. raised its stake in shares of FlexShares iBoxx 3 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund by 141.0% in the 1st quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 40,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $983,000 after buying an additional 23,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of FlexShares iBoxx 3 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund in the 2nd quarter worth $447,000.

FlexShares iBoxx 3 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund Company Profile

The FlexShares iBoxx 3-Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund (TDTT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the iBoxx 3-Year Target Duration TIPS index. The fund tracks an index of inflation-protected US government debt with maturity dates of 1-10 years. TDTT was launched on Sep 19, 2011 and is managed by FlexShares.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for FlexShares iBoxx 3 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FlexShares iBoxx 3 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.