G6 Materials (CVE:GGG) Shares Down 18.2%

Shares of G6 Materials Corp. (CVE:GGG – Get Free Report) fell 18.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.18 and last traded at C$0.18. 4,500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 39% from the average session volume of 7,331 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.22.

G6 Materials Stock Down 18.2 %

The company has a current ratio of 5.93, a quick ratio of 6.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.37. The company has a market cap of C$2.95 million, a PE ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 0.48. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$0.17 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.08.

About G6 Materials

G6 Materials Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells proprietary products based on graphene and other materials. It offers air purification materials; general purpose, flexible, high-temperature, and room temperature adhesives; advanced materials and composite formulations for businesses and daily life industries, as well as air, sea, and land applications.

