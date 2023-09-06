G999 Price Reaches $0.0046 on Exchanges (G999)

G999 (G999) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 6th. During the last seven days, G999 has traded 8.3% lower against the dollar. G999 has a market capitalization of $37.59 million and $8,862.18 worth of G999 was traded on exchanges in the last day. One G999 coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0046 or 0.00000018 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.97 or 0.00038692 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.94 or 0.00026926 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0492 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00012974 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0502 or 0.00000195 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00004411 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0955 or 0.00000371 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002558 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00004414 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000986 BTC.

G999 Coin Profile

G999 uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 6th, 2020. G999’s total supply is 16,832,913,757 coins. G999’s official Twitter account is @g999blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for G999 is g999main.net.

G999 Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “G999 uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority; managing transactions and the issuing of G999 is carried out collectively by the network.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as G999 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade G999 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase G999 using one of the exchanges listed above.

