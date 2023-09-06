GameStop (NYSE:GME) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.11 EPS

GameStop (NYSE:GME – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.11, RTT News reports. GameStop had a negative net margin of 3.56% and a negative return on equity of 14.97%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.35) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of GME traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.75. The stock had a trading volume of 4,143,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,212,155. GameStop has a fifty-two week low of $15.41 and a fifty-two week high of $34.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.35. The firm has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.57 and a beta of -0.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on GME shares. Wedbush reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $6.20 target price on shares of GameStop in a research report on Friday, September 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of GameStop in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

In related news, Chairman Ryan Cohen purchased 443,842 shares of GameStop stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.53 per share, with a total value of $9,999,760.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 36,847,842 shares of the company's stock, valued at $830,181,880.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Nir Vinay Patel sold 20,149 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.27, for a total transaction of $468,867.23. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,106,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,751,024.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 132,990 shares of company stock valued at $3,010,604 over the last three months. 12.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of GameStop by 23.7% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in GameStop by 4.3% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,136,000 after buying an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in GameStop by 21.8% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in GameStop by 5.8% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 33,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,759,000 after buying an additional 1,854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in GameStop by 56.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,108,000 after buying an additional 4,548 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.46% of the company’s stock.

GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its stores and ecommerce platforms in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned gaming platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, and virtual reality products; new and pre-owned gaming software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads.

