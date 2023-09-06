Gifto (GTO) Market Capitalization Achieves $10.48 Million

Gifto (GTO) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 6th. One Gifto token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0105 or 0.00000041 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Gifto has traded down 8.7% against the U.S. dollar. Gifto has a total market cap of $10.48 million and approximately $898,268.84 worth of Gifto was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Gifto

Gifto was first traded on December 13th, 2017. Gifto’s total supply is 1,020,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,271,532 tokens. The Reddit community for Gifto is https://reddit.com/r/gifto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Gifto is giftoprotocol.blogspot.com. The official website for Gifto is gifto.io. Gifto’s official Twitter account is @giftometaverse and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Gifto Protocol is a decentralized universal gifting protocol for 2.2 billion digital content consumption market.

Gifto Protocol allows for the creation and exchange of virtual gifts, built on smart contracts and blockchain technology, that in turn will create a decentralized consumer-driven virtual economic system.

Users can Send and Receive GIFTO, the platform’s ERC20 token, on any Social Media Platform.”

Gifto Token Trading

