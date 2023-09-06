Global Fund Lp Lind II Buys 19,779 Shares of ReWalk Robotics Ltd. (NASDAQ:RWLK) Stock

ReWalk Robotics Ltd. (NASDAQ:RWLK – Get Free Report) major shareholder Global Fund Lp Lind II purchased 19,779 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.70 per share, with a total value of $13,845.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,858,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,401,054.30. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Global Fund Lp Lind II also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 1st, Global Fund Lp Lind II purchased 11,597 shares of ReWalk Robotics stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.71 per share, with a total value of $8,233.87.

On Monday, August 28th, Global Fund Lp Lind II purchased 9,125 shares of ReWalk Robotics stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.64 per share, with a total value of $5,840.00.

On Thursday, August 24th, Global Fund Lp Lind II purchased 4,400 shares of ReWalk Robotics stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.59 per share, with a total value of $2,596.00.

On Monday, July 24th, Global Fund Lp Lind II purchased 100,000 shares of ReWalk Robotics stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.76 per share, with a total value of $76,000.00.

On Wednesday, July 5th, Global Fund Lp Lind II purchased 1,780 shares of ReWalk Robotics stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.68 per share, with a total value of $1,210.40.

On Monday, July 3rd, Global Fund Lp Lind II purchased 81,699 shares of ReWalk Robotics stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.69 per share, with a total value of $56,372.31.

ReWalk Robotics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:RWLK traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $0.69. The stock had a trading volume of 32,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 179,893. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.67. ReWalk Robotics Ltd. has a 12-month low of $0.56 and a 12-month high of $1.01.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ReWalk Robotics

ReWalk Robotics ( NASDAQ:RWLK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 11th. The medical device company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.02. ReWalk Robotics had a negative return on equity of 27.83% and a negative net margin of 350.43%. The business had revenue of $1.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 million. On average, analysts expect that ReWalk Robotics Ltd. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of ReWalk Robotics in the first quarter worth $35,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ReWalk Robotics by 249.6% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 47,638 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 34,013 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ReWalk Robotics by 78.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 138,282 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 60,859 shares during the period. 3.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on RWLK shares. StockNews.com started coverage on ReWalk Robotics in a research report on Sunday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of ReWalk Robotics in a research report on Thursday, August 10th.

ReWalk Robotics Company Profile

ReWalk Robotics Ltd., a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes robotic exoskeletons for individuals with mobility impairments or other medical conditions in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Africa. The company offers ReWalk Personal and ReWalk Rehabilitation for spinal cord injuries and everyday use by paraplegic individuals at home and in communities; ReStore, a soft exo-suit intended for use in the rehabilitation of individuals with lower limb disability due to stroke in the clinical rehabilitation environment; and MyoCycle and MediTouch tutor movement biofeedback devices for use at home or in clinic.

