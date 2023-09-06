Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF (NASDAQ:SRET) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.13

Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF (NASDAQ:SRET – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 5th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 7th will be given a dividend of 0.13 per share on Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 6th.

Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of SRET traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,600. The stock has a market cap of $247.90 million, a P/E ratio of 22.23 and a beta of 1.22. Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF has a 1-year low of $19.77 and a 1-year high of $25.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.48.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 87,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,911,000 after acquiring an additional 8,400 shares in the last quarter.

About Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF

The Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF (SRET) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive Global Superdividend REIT index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of global REITs, choosing 30 high-yield, low-volatility companies. SRET was launched on Mar 17, 2015 and is managed by Global X.

