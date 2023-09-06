Gogoro (NASDAQ:GGR) Shares Down 0.7%

Gogoro Inc. (NASDAQ:GGR – Get Free Report) shares dropped 0.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $2.96 and last traded at $2.96. Approximately 111,125 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 48% from the average daily volume of 212,721 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.98.

Separately, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Gogoro from $6.50 to $6.30 in a research note on Friday, May 12th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.37.

Gogoro (NASDAQ:GGR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $87.25 million for the quarter. Gogoro had a negative return on equity of 34.85% and a negative net margin of 0.65%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Generation Investment Management LLP increased its stake in Gogoro by 79.0% in the 1st quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 8,502,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,243,000 after buying an additional 3,751,238 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Gogoro in the 3rd quarter worth about $5,959,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Gogoro by 37.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 231,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $736,000 after buying an additional 62,770 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Gogoro by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 167,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,000 after buying an additional 8,840 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Gogoro by 1,344.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 62,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 57,884 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.45% of the company’s stock.

Gogoro Inc delivers and markets swappable electric fuel and intelligent light urban vehicles. It also operates platform for battery swapping networks, and a comprehensive ecosystem of enabling technologies for the vehicles, as well as develops smart Swap and Go battery system that delivers full power to electric-powered two-wheelers.

