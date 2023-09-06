Great Elm Capital (NASDAQ:GECC) Stock Price Down 2.1%

Great Elm Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:GECC – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 2.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $9.68 and last traded at $9.69. Approximately 19,067 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 40% from the average daily volume of 31,730 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.90.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Great Elm Capital from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st.

Great Elm Capital Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $44.57 million, a P/E ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.57.

Great Elm Capital (NASDAQ:GECC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.06. Great Elm Capital had a net margin of 24.09% and a return on equity of 10.53%. The company had revenue of $8.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.11 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Great Elm Capital Corp. will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

Great Elm Capital Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.45%. Great Elm Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 144.33%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Great Elm Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Great Elm Capital by 111.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,911 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Great Elm Capital by 470.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 5,030 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Great Elm Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $106,000. Finally, Cove Street Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Great Elm Capital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $95,000. 29.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Great Elm Capital

Great Elm Capital Corp. is a business development company which specializes in loan and mezzanine, middle market investments. It invests in the debt instruments of middle market companies. The fund prefers to invest in media, commercial services and supplies, healthcare, telecommunication services, communications equipment.

