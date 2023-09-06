Grin (GRIN) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $373,072.84

Grin (GRIN) traded up 2.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 6th. Grin has a total market cap of $2.72 million and approximately $373,072.84 worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Grin has traded down 3.5% against the dollar. One Grin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0277 or 0.00000108 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25,755.56 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0636 or 0.00000247 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.09 or 0.00244958 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $192.16 or 0.00746103 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00014553 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $142.24 or 0.00552254 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.47 or 0.00060051 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000043 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.30 or 0.00117635 BTC.

Grin Profile

Grin (CRYPTO:GRIN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 98,212,860 coins. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grin_privacy and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Grin is grin.mw. Grin’s official message board is forum.grin.mw. The Reddit community for Grin is https://reddit.com/r/grincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Grin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin (GRIN) is a cryptocurrency that focuses on privacy, using the Mimblewimble protocol to enhance privacy, scalability, and fungibility. It has strong privacy features, a straightforward design, and uses an independent mining approach. It is an open-source project with a community-led development process that aims to avoid centralized control. The Grin team aims to provide a secure, accessible, and truly decentralized cryptocurrency, continuously improving the protocol and expanding its adoption.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Grin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Grin using one of the exchanges listed above.

