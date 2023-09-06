GT Biopharma (NASDAQ:GTBP) Trading Down 5.4%

GT Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTBP – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 5.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.29 and last traded at $0.30. Approximately 109,688 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 303,826 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.32.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of GT Biopharma in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th.

GT Biopharma Price Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.28 and a 200-day moving average of $0.38. The firm has a market cap of $12.19 million, a P/E ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 0.91.

GT Biopharma (NASDAQ:GTBP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. On average, sell-side analysts expect that GT Biopharma, Inc. will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of GT Biopharma during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of GT Biopharma during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of GT Biopharma by 64.8% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 53,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 21,201 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of GT Biopharma by 18,317.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 100,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 100,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of GT Biopharma by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 55,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 3,880 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.15% of the company’s stock.

GT Biopharma Company Profile

GT Biopharma, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology products based on its proprietary Tri-specific Killer Engager (TriKE) fusion protein immune cell engager technology platform. It develops GTB-3550, a single-chain tri-specific recombinant fusion protein conjugate that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes, refractory/relapsed acute myeloid leukemia or advanced systemic mastocytosis, and CD33+ malignancies.

