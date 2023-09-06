Head to Head Analysis: KORE Group (NYSE:KORE) versus Mahanagar Telephone Nigam (OTCMKTS:MTENY)

KORE Group (NYSE:KORE – Get Free Report) and Mahanagar Telephone Nigam (OTCMKTS:MTENY – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, risk and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

35.3% of KORE Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.8% of KORE Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares KORE Group and Mahanagar Telephone Nigam’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets KORE Group -45.28% -31.42% -8.55% Mahanagar Telephone Nigam N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score KORE Group 0 2 2 0 2.50 Mahanagar Telephone Nigam 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for KORE Group and Mahanagar Telephone Nigam, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

KORE Group presently has a consensus price target of $4.30, suggesting a potential upside of 556.19%.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares KORE Group and Mahanagar Telephone Nigam’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio KORE Group $268.45 million 0.21 -$106.20 million ($1.55) -0.42 Mahanagar Telephone Nigam $314.01 million 0.00 -$520.82 million N/A N/A

KORE Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Mahanagar Telephone Nigam.

Risk & Volatility

KORE Group has a beta of 2.57, meaning that its share price is 157% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mahanagar Telephone Nigam has a beta of 3.77, meaning that its share price is 277% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Mahanagar Telephone Nigam beats KORE Group on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About KORE Group

KORE Group Holdings, Inc. provides Internet of Things (IoT) services and solutions worldwide. It offers connectivity and location-based services, device solutions, and managed and professional services that are used in the development and support of IoT technology and applications for the Machine-to-Machine market. The company's products include IoT connectivity-as-a-service; connectivity enablement-as-a-service; device management services; and security location based services. It serves customers in healthcare, fleet and vehicle management, asset management, communication services, and industrial/manufacturing sectors. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

About Mahanagar Telephone Nigam

Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunication services in India and Mauritius. It operates in two segments: Basic and Other Services; and Cellular Services. The company offers basic telephony, mobile, broadband, and other data services. It also provides cloud services, Wi-Fi solutions, e-governance projects, managed services, turnkey ICT solutions, GIS based services, capacity building and skill development services, etc.; and operates data centers. The company was founded in 1882 and is based in New Delhi, India.

