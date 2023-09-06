Head to Head Contrast: Dune Acquisition (NASDAQ:DUNE) versus Tronox (NYSE:TROX)

Dune Acquisition (NASDAQ:DUNE – Get Free Report) and Tronox (NYSE:TROX – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Risk and Volatility

Dune Acquisition has a beta of 0.05, suggesting that its share price is 95% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tronox has a beta of 1.94, suggesting that its share price is 94% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Dune Acquisition alerts:

Insider and Institutional Ownership

18.0% of Dune Acquisition shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 70.2% of Tronox shares are held by institutional investors. 78.5% of Dune Acquisition shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.8% of Tronox shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dune Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A Tronox 0 3 4 0 2.57

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Dune Acquisition and Tronox, as provided by MarketBeat.

Tronox has a consensus price target of $16.00, indicating a potential upside of 15.11%. Given Tronox’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Tronox is more favorable than Dune Acquisition.

Profitability

This table compares Dune Acquisition and Tronox’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dune Acquisition N/A -100.18% 18.26% Tronox -4.60% 5.60% 2.07%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Dune Acquisition and Tronox’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dune Acquisition N/A N/A $6.56 million N/A N/A Tronox $3.45 billion 0.63 $497.00 million ($0.89) -15.62

Tronox has higher revenue and earnings than Dune Acquisition.

Summary

Tronox beats Dune Acquisition on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Dune Acquisition

(Get Free Report)

Dune Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on opportunities in the technology sector, primarily companies operating in a Software as a Service model. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in West Palm Beach, Florida. Dune Acquisition Corporation operates as a subsidiary of Dune Acquisition Holdings LLC.

About Tronox

(Get Free Report)

Tronox Holdings plc operates as a vertically integrated manufacturer of TiO2 pigment in North America, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates titanium-bearing mineral sand mines; and engages in beneficiation and smelting operations. It offers TiO2 pigment; ultrafine specialty TiO2; zircon; feedstock; pig iron; monazite; titanium tetrachloride; and other products. The company's products are used for the manufacture of paints, coatings, plastics, and paper, as well as various other applications. Tronox Holdings plc is based in Stamford, Connecticut.

Receive News & Ratings for Dune Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dune Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.