Hedera (HBAR) One Day Volume Hits $30.14 Million

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 6th. One Hedera coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0495 or 0.00000192 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Hedera has traded 7.3% lower against the dollar. Hedera has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion and $30.14 million worth of Hedera was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.00 or 0.00038719 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.97 or 0.00026973 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00013011 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0502 or 0.00000194 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00004415 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0958 or 0.00000371 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002567 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00004414 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000982 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0319 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Hedera Coin Profile

Hedera uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 1st, 2017. Hedera’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 33,207,534,180 coins. The official message board for Hedera is hedera.com/blog. The official website for Hedera is www.hedera.com. Hedera’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Hedera is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Hedera

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera (HBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Hedera has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 33,207,534,179.93404 in circulation. The last known price of Hedera is 0.04896853 USD and is up 0.93 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 183 active market(s) with $32,544,620.04 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hedera should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hedera using one of the exchanges listed above.

