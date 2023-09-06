Holderness Investments Co. Reduces Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Holderness Investments Co. reduced its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 107,160 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,431 shares during the quarter. Pfizer comprises 1.7% of Holderness Investments Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Holderness Investments Co.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $4,372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BancFirst Trust & Investment Management grew its position in Pfizer by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. BancFirst Trust & Investment Management now owns 17,794 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $719,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI grew its position in Pfizer by 32.1% during the first quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 94,117 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,840,000 after buying an additional 22,879 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in Pfizer by 0.9% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 1,771,584 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $72,281,000 after acquiring an additional 15,900 shares during the period. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Pfizer by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 197,477 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,057,000 after acquiring an additional 3,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Center For Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC now owns 23,894 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $975,000 after acquiring an additional 5,228 shares during the period. 68.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE PFE traded down $1.00 on Wednesday, hitting $34.38. 21,024,579 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,125,131. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.26 and a 1-year high of $54.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $36.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $194.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.59.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.10. Pfizer had a net margin of 27.55% and a return on equity of 28.36%. The company had revenue of $12.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.04 earnings per share. Pfizer’s quarterly revenue was down 54.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 28th were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 27th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.77%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 43.62%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial cut their target price on Pfizer from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Pfizer from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Pfizer from $45.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.35.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

