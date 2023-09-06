iFabric (TSE:IFA) Stock Price Down 1.6%

iFabric Corp. (TSE:IFA – Get Free Report) fell 1.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$1.21 and last traded at C$1.21. 4,501 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 39% from the average session volume of 7,409 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.23.
iFabric Trading Down 1.6 %
The stock has a market cap of C$36.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.00 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$1.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.96, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 8.33.
About iFabric
iFabric Corp. engages in the design and distribute of women's intimate apparel and accessories in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Southeast Asia, and internationally. The company's Intimate Apparel division engages in the design, purchase, and distribution of intimate apparel, which includes a range of specialty bras, including reversible bra, patented backless, and strapless underwire bra under the trade name Coconut Grove Intimates.
